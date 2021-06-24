EA acquires Golf Clash dev Playdemic for $1.4 billion EA will pick up Playdemic from rivals Warner Bros. Games for more than a billion dollars.

The folks over at Electronic Arts have further bolstered their stable of development houses today with the acquisition of mobile developer Playdemic. The deal is worth a reported $1.4 billion in cash. The Redwood City-based publisher picked up the Golf Clash developers from rival publisher Warner Bros. Games.

Playdemic was founded in 2010 and is best known for its popular Golf Clash. Available on iOS, Android, and Facebook, Golf Clash allows players to compete with each other around the world in real-time. It’s one of the leading mobile games in the US and UK and has more than 80 million downloads globally to date. It has been honored with numerous industry awards, including BAFTA Games Mobile Game of the Year (2018), Mobile Games Awards Game of the Year (2018), PocketGamer.biz Game of the Year (2017), and The Independent Game Developers' Association Awards Game of the Year (2017).

“Playdemic is a team of true innovators, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Electronic Arts family,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts. This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content.”

EA has made a habit of large studio purchases so far in 2021. The publisher previously completed acquisitions of Codemasters and Super Mega Baseball developers Metalhead Software just a few short months ago.