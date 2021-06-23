New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 101

The timeline calls for more Chrono Trigger.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going to try to finish our Chrono Trigger playthrough. I missed out on Chrono Trigger when I was younger but am glad I was able to play it on the show. If we didn't hit a roadblock last week, this playthrough would be over already but things happen and now we should be ready to take down Lavos and save the various timelines from evil. Plans for the next weekly game are in the works but you'll have to stop by at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to find out what that game will be.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday and Wednesday. Shacker's choice night, Pokemon, and more coming up so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

