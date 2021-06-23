ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 101 The timeline calls for more Chrono Trigger.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going to try to finish our Chrono Trigger playthrough. I missed out on Chrono Trigger when I was younger but am glad I was able to play it on the show. If we didn't hit a roadblock last week, this playthrough would be over already but things happen and now we should be ready to take down Lavos and save the various timelines from evil. Plans for the next weekly game are in the works but you'll have to stop by at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to find out what that game will be.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday and Wednesday. Shacker's choice night, Pokemon, and more coming up so stay tuned.

