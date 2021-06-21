Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 21, 2021 Here's what's coming up this week on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, and E5 are all practically in the rearview mirror. It's been a wild couple of weeks here in the gaming world, but it's time for us to get back to our regularly scheduled programming. Here's what's planned for this week in streaming on the Shacknews livestream schedule.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of June 21, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Though there's no more E3 conferences to react to, and we're all out of exclusive panels to air, but there's no shortage of Shacknews Twitch content this week. Some of our shows had to take a week or two off, so we're excited to bring them back to you. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel, which is home to even more exclusive content.