Sword of Legends Online gets July release date Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon have given a release date to their action MMORPG Sword of Legends Online.

Sword of Legends Online is an action MMORPG based in the legends of ancient Chinese lore. Birthed out of popular titles like 2019’s Gu Jian Qi Tan Online, publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon have sought to fully remaster a version for Europe and the Americas and now it’s all coming together next month. Sword of Legends Online has a launch date in July 2021.

The publisher and developers announced a release date for Sword of Legends Online on June 23, 2021, alongside a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel. On July 9, 2021, Sword of Legends Online will come to PC via Gameforge’s own gaming client, as well as Steam and the Epic Game Store. It will begin with six classes featuring vastly different playstyles and a rich, explorable world inspired by Chinese folklore and mythology. It will also feature epic battles against a myriad of monsters, cults, and demons as you push forth on a quest to unlock the power of the sacred Ancestral sword.

Sword of Legends Online is looking like another solid title in the catalogue of Gameforge, who has partnered with several Eastern studios to bring their popular games to Western audiences over the years. Their previous efforts have included work on the likes of Tera with Bluehole Studios and SoulWorker with Lion Games. Sword of Legends Online seems to be of similar caliber and will cater to a wide audience, featuring text language support in English, French, and German, and voice acting in English and Chinese. There will also be various editions of the game that will feature special cosmetics and further bonuses for those who go in on them.

With a July 9 release date set for the game, stay tuned for further info on Sword of Legends Online as it readies to arrive next month. You can learn more about its gameplay and editions on the game’s website.