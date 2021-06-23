Watch the Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Event here Celebrate the best of Sonic soundtracks in grand style with a performance from the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Few gaming franchises have more memorable music tracks than Sonic the Hedgehog. Even Sonic at its worst had a few tunes worth remembering. The past 30 years have introduced players to some amazing video game music, much of it worth revisiting in orchestral form. For today, Sega is celebrating the best of the blue hedgehog's soundtracks with the Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Event.

Watch the Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Event here

The Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Event will begin Wednesday, June 23 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It will air live on the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitch and YouTube channels. The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra will play the most iconic tracks from Sonic's 30-year history, along with special performances from Crush 40 and Tomoya Ohtani. If you don't feel like leaving this page, we have the embed helpfully posted above.

All of this is to celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as hype up the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. If you missed it during E5 week, Shacknews got to take an exclusive look at an upcoming stage from the remake of the old-school Wii adventure, Tropical Resort: Act 3. Plus, we got to chat with producer Aaron Roseman about the project.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles can also run this via backwards compatibility.