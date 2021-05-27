Sonic Colors: Ultimate announced with September release date The 2010 Wii-exclusive Sonic Colors is going Ultimate for PC and modern consoles later this year.

Thursday's Sonic Central presentation is a celebration of everything the blue hedgehog has done over the last 30 years. That includes revisiting his many games, one of which is about to get a special remaster. Remember 2010's Sonic Colors? That was originally released as a Wii exclusive, but now the rest of the gaming world is going to get a chance to experience it for themselves with Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

Originally put together by Sonic Team, the crew at Blind Squirrel Entertainment will be working on Sonic Colors: Ultimate. This version will build on the original game with enhanced visuals, gameplay improvements, new features, and a new Rival Rush game mode. For those who don't remember the 2020 effort, Sonic Colors: Ultimate sees Sonic and company take on Dr. Eggman, who has built a sinister amusement park, as one does. The park is powered by a captive race called Wisps and it's up to Sonic to set them free. The Wisps will return the favor by granting Sonic different boosts and abilities. Ultimate will even include a brand new Wisp called the Jade Ghost Wisp, which seeks out alternate paths.

Shacknews did not review the original Sonic Colors, but the game scored a 78 average on Metacritic. That may not sound great, but for modern 3D Sonic games, that's actually a feat. A number of larger outlets like IGN, Joystiq, and GameSpot gave it more favorable reviews, citing the game's strong level design and dazzling visuals. There are much worse ideas for Sonic remasters out there.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7. Your newer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles can also run this via backwards compatibility. The game will sell at a budget $39.99 USD with various pre-order incentives available, including one that grants players the electric boost and aura from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. You can learn more about the pre-orders and collector's editions over on the Sonic Colors website.