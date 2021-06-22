ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 100 The 100th episode is here!

We have finally hit the 100th episode of the Stevetendo show and what a wild ride it has been. We have gone through all kinds of tough challenges like beating the best video boxers in Punch-Out!! and Super Punch-Out!!. We put several hours into Final Fantasy 6 and saw why it's one of the best role playing games around. There were times when I showed off my Super Mario 35 expertise and why you don't mess with me in Mario Kart. That being said, it's time to play one of my all-time favorite games on the program. Set to go at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, we're going to play something I know very well; a game I received when I was ten years old for Christmas, Pokémon Blue. I'm going to ask for chat input on Pokémon nicknames so pop in and see if I have what it takes to be the very best, like no one every was!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday. Next Monday will be a Shacker's choice night and it should be something different on Wednesday but stay tuned.

