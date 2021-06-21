Nintendo Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals feature Switch classics at a discount You can get a pretty hefty discount on Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and more as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and with it, so have a number of huge deals for Amazon Prime members. There are hundreds of deals waiting to be hit if you head over and sift through Amazon’s pages, but we’ve pulled a few in particular for your convenience. For instance, there’s a rather rare deal going on some great Nintendo Switch titles right now and you can get games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening at a substantially lowered price. Check it out.

Amazon dropped its Prime Day deals on June 21, 2021, offering a wide range of discounts on a number of products and categories, including video games. Perhaps more importantly to some, it featured a deal on some pretty great Nintendo Switch games. For those who don’t know, Nintendo’s best first-party titles on the Switch very rarely go on sale. Yes, they still run games like Super Mario Odyssey at $60 USD without an event. That’s what makes this deal worth eyeing if you’re missing any good ones from your collection. It brings the price on select titles down to around $40.

Amazon Prime Day 2021's Nintendo Switch deal features a number of absolutely great games that are rare to see on sale.

Here’s the list of Nintendo Switch titles that are included in the sale.

While they are a mix of digital and physical games, any one of the above listed titles would be a fantastic pickup for your Nintendo Switch library if you don’t have them yet. Amazon Prime 2021 will continue without the day with plenty of deals to share. Stay tuned for the latest and best, here at Shacknews.

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.