New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Best gaming deals - Amazon Prime Day 2021

Take a look at some of the best deals on gaming, technology and toys available during Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Sam Chandler
2

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the perfect opportunity to pick up any bits and pieces you need. Whether it’s a new game, a replacement controller, a new monitor, or some other product, there are copious savings to find during the special sale event. This year, we’ve collated a few of our favorite finds, so take a look at these Prime Day deals.

Best gaming deals – Amazon Prime Day 2021

There are a ton of great deals to find during Amazon Prime Day 2021. There are only two days to pick up these deals, and with limited stock, you’ll want to get in quick. We’ll be sure to update this list throughout the day so be sure to check back in.

Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day 2021 deals

nintendo switch prime day

Amazon has some savings on offer for a variety of Nintendo Switch products. While some of the physical stock is limited, there are discounts to be found on digital codes.

Best PlayStation Prime Day 2021 deals

playstation prime day 2021

A few of the top tier PlayStation games from last generation are on sale during Prime Day 2021. If you’ve yet to tap into one of these classics, now is the time to pick one up.

Best monitor Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

monitor deals prime day 2021

Looking for a replacement monitor or perhaps you need to expand your workstation? Then Prime Day 2021 is the perfect time to pick up an additional screen.

Best technology Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

tech and gear deals prime day 2021

There are plenty of miscellaneous goodies on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021. These are a few of the pieces that interested us as we were digging through the sales.

These are but a small sampling of the many deals to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2021. As this two-day event unfolds, anticipate updates to this piece as more companies announce discounts on their products. Found a tech thing worth buying? Drop a link in the Chatty thread below!

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola