Razer Amazon Prime Day deals include $999 Razer Blade 15 Razer is putting some of its best hardware and peripherals on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the first-ever sub-$1,000 price for a Razer Blade laptop.

It's that time of year again for Amazon Prime users. The Jeff Bezos-owned retail juggernaut is offering its best sales of the year with Prime Day. It stands to reason that some of those deals will come from the world of gaming. Among the specific parties looking to get in on the fun is PC hardware and peripheral manufacturer Razer. Razer's Prime Day deals are plentiful and they include the lowest price on a Razer Blade laptop to date.

The Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop will sell for $999.99 USD. This marks the first time that a Razer Blade laptop has sold for under $1,000 and the lowest price ever for this specific line of notebooks. This particular laptop includes an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and more. While it isn't the newest hotness from Razer, it will certainly fit many people's gaming needs.

Other noteworthy deals from the people at Razer include a first-time discount for the Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam. This will go for $169.99 USD, which is $30 off of its regular price. Plus, a handful of other peripherals will see some significant price drops.

Here are the other deals that shoppers can expect to find from Razer for Prime Day (All prices listed are USD):

These deals for Razer are expected to run through the end of the day on Tuesday, though supply should not be taken for granted. The Razer Blade, in particular, may be an item that sells quickly. Prime Day 2021 deals will be trickling in throughout the day and Shacknews will endeavor to stay on top of them. Be sure to check back in for more deals.

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.