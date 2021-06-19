New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E5 - Unboxing the Transformers: War For Cybertron Unicron figure

Shacknews E5 concludes with the epic unboxing of the towering Transformers: War For Cybertron Unicron figure.
Ozzie Mejia
1

As the Shacknews Stimulus Games take us to the official end of the exciting Shacknews E5 week, we want to go back to the end of our Friday to help round things out. There are many ways to describe Shacknews and one of them is, "More than meets the eye." There's no better clumsy segue to introduce this momentous moment, where we got to unbox the massive Transformers: War For Cybertron Unicron figure.

For context, let's go back in time to late 2019. Hasbro had launched a crowdfunding campaign for what would be its biggest figure ever. The Bringer of Chaos himself, Unicron, would tower larger than any of Hasbro's previous efforts, much like he towered over the Autobots and Decepticons in the 1986 Transformers: The Movie.

What would this giant thing even look like? We unboxed this bad boy to find out. We unboxed the giant Unicron, the final product of which would stand over 27 inches tall in his robot mod and lord over all with his Planet Mode, which has a 30 inch diameter.

Thank you for joining us for Shacknews E5 this year. For more content just like this throughout the Summer of Doing Our Jobs and beyond, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Plus, make sure to catch up on everything you missed from E5 by perusing Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

