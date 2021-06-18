Shacknews E5 - Stimulus Games Panel discusses the future of electronic sports We had a special panel dedicated to the Shacknews Stimulus Games at E5 2021.

Shacknews E5 has featured a slew of exclusive content. From brand new gameplay reveals for upcoming titles, to interviews with legends of the video game industry, we’re doing it big out here in honor of our special event. E5 also featured panels, in which we brought in minds from around the gaming industry to talk about a range of topics. One of these panels was for the Shacknews Stimulus Games, where we talked about the ongoing competition.

If you weren’t able to catch the Stimulus Games Panel when it aired during E5 2021, you can check it out using the video embed below. The Stimulus Games Panel featured Shacknews CEO Asif Khan, as well as Co-EIC and Stimulus Games founder Blake Morse, and News Editor TJ Denzer. The three Shacknews team members were joined by Mega Ran, EyeQ, Adam Davis, Kieth Lowell Jensen, and Nevin from Shacknews’ AV team. As hosts, and past competitors on The Stimulus Games, the group had a lot of insight into the tournament.

The Shacknews Stimulus games were born out of the pandemic. We had originally planned to really put an emphasis on our esports offerings last year, hosting in-person tournaments around the country. When those plans came to a screeching halt, we decided to host our tournaments online. Listen to Asif and Blake as they discuss the beginnings of the tournament, and what it means to Shacknews.

The Stimulus Games Panel was featured as a special segment during E5 2021. Our ongoing celebration of the gaming world also included panels for indie games and esports. Be sure to follow us on Twitch, and subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive content.