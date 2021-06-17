Shacknews E5 - Indie-licious Panel discusses the state of indie games in 2021 Indie games are the lifeblood of the video game industry and we take a moment to discuss a myriad of topics that effect indie developers.

Indie games can tend to be underrepresented, but not here at Shacknews. We love our indie games. We love them so much that we have a show dedicated entirely to playing them. To that end, the host of the show, Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer, put together a special panel to discuss indie games and how the space is performing and how it’s changed in 2021. Please, take a look at the video below!

The Shacknews Indie-licious panel featured several talented artists and personalities. Topics ranged from AAA developers looking to find that sense of working with a small team to what it’s been like over the past year for indie devs, and the processes and effects online events. It’s a great look at the landscape that indie developers have to operate within.

