Shacknews E5 - Indie-licious Panel discusses the state of indie games in 2021

Indie games are the lifeblood of the video game industry and we take a moment to discuss a myriad of topics that effect indie developers.
Sam Chandler
Indie games can tend to be underrepresented, but not here at Shacknews. We love our indie games. We love them so much that we have a show dedicated entirely to playing them. To that end, the host of the show, Shacknews News Editor TJ Denzer, put together a special panel to discuss indie games and how the space is performing and how it’s changed in 2021. Please, take a look at the video below!

The Shacknews Indie-licious panel featured several talented artists and personalities. Topics ranged from AAA developers looking to find that sense of working with a small team to what it’s been like over the past year for indie devs, and the processes and effects online events. It’s a great look at the landscape that indie developers have to operate within.

Our coverage of indie titles doesn’t conclude with this special panel. Our weekly Indie-licious livestream is only going to grow as TJ dives into a myriad of upcoming titles – you won’t want to miss a second. To ensure you don’t miss a moment, make sure you stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel and drop us a follow, and even subscribe! For more panels and developer interviews, take a look at the Shacknews E5 2021 page.

