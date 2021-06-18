Shacknews E5 - The Wide World of Electronic Sports Panel discusses the state of esports in 2021 Esports has had a rollercoaster of a year as the industry adapted to the global pandemic and the WWES team has plenty of thoughts to share.

Shacknews and esports go hand-in-hand. We love nothing more than fierce competition and sometimes even casual competition. Basically, so long as there’s competition, we’re all about it. As part of our Shacknews E5 2021 celebration, we thought it would be a great idea to chat all things esports, and so that’s what we did. The Wide World of Electronic Sports team sat down to talk about the state of esports in 2021. Please, take a look.

When it comes to talking esports, there are numerous topics and avenues of discussion. On the show, the WWES team discuss esports becoming more like “legitimate” sports, EVO being taken over by Sony, and everything in between. There’s a lot to unpack here, with a lot of nuanced conversation. Be sure to leave your thoughts in the Chatty thread below.

