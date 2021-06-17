Shacknews E5 - Brenda Romero celebrates Shacknews' 25th anniversary The BAFTA Award-winning game designer shares her thoughts on the Shacknews silver anniversary.

As 2021 continues to roll on, the celebration of the Shacknews 25th Anniversary persists. While Shacknews is now over 175 in dog years, the core members of its staff and vibrant community feel young at heart. The positive vibes have been radiating from the site since its humble beginnings and those vibes are being returned this year as some of the biggest names in the industry have offered their thoughts and shared experiences with Shacknews. One such titan of the industry is BAFTA Award-winning game designer Brenda Romero.

Brenda has been on the front lines of the art form of video games across four different decades. Perhaps best known for her work with the Wizardy franchise and Jagged Alliance, Romero most recently worked on the real-time strategy game Empire of Sin. Romero was kind enough to send in an anniversary greeting to Shacknews and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a bit starstruck.

Romero got her start in the industry as a teenager working for publisher Sir-tech Software as a tester on Wizardry. She worked her way up the company ladder over the following years moving from tester to full-fledged game designer. After eighteen years with Sir-tech, she moved to Atari to work on Dungeons & Dragons Heroes for the original Xbox.

Over her long career, Romero has been recognized as one of the most influential people in the history of the medium and has won countless prestigious industry accolades. We are humbled and thankful that Brenda would take the time to offer thoughts on our Silver Anniversary.