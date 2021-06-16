Hellblade 2 will make an appearance on Xbox Games Showcase Extended After being suspiciously absent from Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will finally appear on another Xbox Games presentation.

If you watched all of E3 2021 and especially the Xbox Showcase on June 13, you may have noticed that Ninja Theory’s much anticipated Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was curiously absent from the festivities. There was no mention of it whatsoever during Xbox or any other E3 showcase. We were worried we might not be able to see anything new about the game for a while. Fortunately, Ninja Theory has clarified that’s not the case. Though it didn’t appear at E3, Helllade 2 will be coming to the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation this week.

Ninja Theory shared the confirmation of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 via the studio’s Twitter on June 16, 2021. According to Ninja Theory, we will see a major “behind the scenes update on the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2” during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation. That presentation is slated to go live Thursday, June 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET on Xbox’s Twitch, as announced on Xbox shortly after its E3 2021 showcase.

Tune in tomorrow for a behind the scenes update on the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.



Thursday June 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BSThttps://t.co/7wNnrFkg3s — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) June 16, 2021

This should come as a delight to anyone who was concerned we might not get to see Hellblade 2 for another long while. Given how much of a surprise hit the first game was for its intense narrative, incredible visual style, and deeply engrossing take on mental illness, we have been hotly anticipating what Ninja Theory might do with the second game. Senua’s Sacrifice was such a fantastic game that it easily earned itself high praise from critics and players, as well as here in its Shacknews review.

With a confirmed update coming during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation on Thursday, stay tuned for the answer to the question of where Hellblade 2 was at E3. We’ll have the latest updates and info on the game right here at Shacknews.