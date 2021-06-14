What time is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021? Discover the start time for the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream so you don't miss any announcements.

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 start time is almost here. Fans the world over want to know what time it all kicks off so they don’t miss a single second. It’s been a long road to get to the Nintendo showcase, but you’re almost there, not long left until we hear all about the excellent titles we get to play on our Switch.

What time is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2021. The livestream has a runtime of roughly 40 minutes, which means it’s going to be a whole lot of information rather quickly. This event will be followed by the Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream which goes for about 3 hours.

The main showcase will be where Nintendo makes new announcements and shows off trailers. It's also an opportunity to give players new information on games they already know about. As for the Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestream, this is usually an opportunity for some Nintendo personalities to take a deeper dive into what we saw during the previous stream. This often includes exclusive gameplay of games we just saw as well as interviews with developers.

With the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. on June 15, there’s not long until the event kicks off. While the main event starts then, make sure you stick around after it finishes so you don’t miss out on Nintendo Treehouse: Live. Keep an eye on the official E3 2021 schedule so you don’t miss any other stream. You should also check out the Shacknews E3 2021 page so you can catch up on the latest announcements.