What time is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021?

Discover the start time for the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream so you don't miss any announcements.
Sam Chandler
3

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 start time is almost here. Fans the world over want to know what time it all kicks off so they don’t miss a single second. It’s been a long road to get to the Nintendo showcase, but you’re almost there, not long left until we hear all about the excellent titles we get to play on our Switch.

What time is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2021. The livestream has a runtime of roughly 40 minutes, which means it’s going to be a whole lot of information rather quickly. This event will be followed by the Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream which goes for about 3 hours.

The main showcase will be where Nintendo makes new announcements and shows off trailers. It's also an opportunity to give players new information on games they already know about. As for the Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestream, this is usually an opportunity for some Nintendo personalities to take a deeper dive into what we saw during the previous stream. This often includes exclusive gameplay of games we just saw as well as interviews with developers.

With the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. on June 15, there’s not long until the event kicks off. While the main event starts then, make sure you stick around after it finishes so you don’t miss out on Nintendo Treehouse: Live. Keep an eye on the official E3 2021 schedule so you don’t miss any other stream. You should also check out the Shacknews E3 2021 page so you can catch up on the latest announcements.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 14, 2021 11:50 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, What time is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021?

    metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 14, 2021 1:02 PM

      Anyone else worried about only 40 minutes? The spring direct was longer and kinda a let down. If it’s all just first party games then that would be awesome, but a bunch of third party titles is gonna be a disappointment.

      zolointo legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 14, 2021 1:22 PM

        Nope. They don't need to have a 1.5 - 2 hour run because they're not going to be wheeling out producer after producer to deliver a dry speech about how next gen and innovative their open world shooter is, or someone to rap about playing basketball, or goofy skits, etc.

        Guessing there will be a strong lead with BOTW2 and the New Nintendo Switch hardware. That's good enough for me.

        I think the word count on 2022 is going to be high, though.

      Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 14, 2021 1:46 PM

        They are doing annoncements, then like 3 hr of Treehouse stuff.

      Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 14, 2021 2:24 PM

        40 minutes is generally as long as they go. It really depends on what content they have for that time, but the run time is usually in the 20-40 minute range

