Microsoft Flight Simulator heads to Xbox Series X/S this July
Microsoft's impressive flight simulation finally makes its console debut this summer.
Following a successful launch on PCs last year, Microsoft is now ready to bring over its award-winning Flight Simulator to Xbox Series X/S. The console version was announced today during the Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase and it will launch on July 26.
This story is developing...
From The Chatty
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Microsoft Flight Simulator heads to Xbox Series X/S this July