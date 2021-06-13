New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator heads to Xbox Series X/S this July

Microsoft's impressive flight simulation finally makes its console debut this summer.

Chris Jarrard
1

Following a successful launch on PCs last year, Microsoft is now ready to bring over its award-winning Flight Simulator to Xbox Series X/S. The console version was announced today during the Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase and it will launch on July 26.

This story is developing...

