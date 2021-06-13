Top Gun: Maverick expansion announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator
Top Gun: Maverick content is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator as a movie tie-in.
During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, we got a look at Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X. Along with this, we got the reveal that Top Gun: Maverick is getting a content expansion within Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Developing...
