Fallout 76: Expeditions - The Pitt expansion revealed for 2022 at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase
Bethesda has revealed another upcoming expansion to Fallout 76, Expeditions: The Pitt.
During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, the latter took the stage to talk about ongoing MMORPG Fallout 76. Here, Bethesda announced the game’s upcoming expansion, Fallout 76: Expeditions - The Pitt, which will be released in 2022.
Developing...
