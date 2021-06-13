Starfield trailer leaked ahead of Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase It looks like someone couldn't wait to get the news out on a substantial update and reveal of Bethesda's Starfield at E3 2021.

Of all the things Xbox and Bethesda could have shown today, the one that many expected, and likely wanted to see the most, was a reveal and update on what’s going on with Starfield. Up to this point, we still had no idea how the game played or what it’s about. We probably would have learned a wealth of new details from Xbox and Bethesda about it too with their E3 2021 showcase going on… If someone hadn’t already shared the details for them and ahead of their showcase.

Quite a few details leaked on Starfield just ahead of its pretty much now-confirmed appearance at Xbox and Bethesda’s E3 2021 showcase. Chief among them was a trailer dedicated to the making of the game, which appeared on Washington Post’s website ahead of the show. We also got a release date of them in the leaks that seems to set Starfield’s launch on November 11, 2022. Starfield will also seemingly be an Xbox Game Pass Day One launch if the end of the trailer is correct.

This story is still developing…