New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the E3 2021 Back 4 Blood Showcase here

Tune in to learn more about the PvP modes coming to Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood.
Ozzie Mejia
1

This second day of E3 2021 is putting more publishers in the spotlight, offering full lineups of games. However, there's going to be a piece of the day aimed at one game, in particular. Players have been waiting to see some more gameplay for Back 4 Blood and Sunday is going to be their chance.

Watch the E3 2021 Back 4 Blood Showcase here

The E3 2021 Back 4 Blood Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. The full presentation will air live on the Turtle Rock Studios Twitch channel. If you don't want to click over to Twitch, you can check out the full stream embedded above for your convenience.

The Back 4 Blood Showcase will feature new gameplay footage for the game's PvP mode. WB Games and Turtle Rock have already been busy promoting this title. Earlier this week, they announced that Back 4 Blood's open beta would launch on all platforms on August 12. Anybody who pre-orders can get into the beta a full week early.

Sunday's Back 4 Blood Showcase will be the first official look at the game's PvP, so strap in and enjoy the show. Back 4 Blood will come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 12. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola