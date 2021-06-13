Watch the E3 2021 Back 4 Blood Showcase here Tune in to learn more about the PvP modes coming to Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood.

This second day of E3 2021 is putting more publishers in the spotlight, offering full lineups of games. However, there's going to be a piece of the day aimed at one game, in particular. Players have been waiting to see some more gameplay for Back 4 Blood and Sunday is going to be their chance.

The E3 2021 Back 4 Blood Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. The full presentation will air live on the Turtle Rock Studios Twitch channel. If you don't want to click over to Twitch, you can check out the full stream embedded above for your convenience.

The Back 4 Blood Showcase will feature new gameplay footage for the game's PvP mode. WB Games and Turtle Rock have already been busy promoting this title. Earlier this week, they announced that Back 4 Blood's open beta would launch on all platforms on August 12. Anybody who pre-orders can get into the beta a full week early.

Sunday's Back 4 Blood Showcase will be the first official look at the game's PvP, so strap in and enjoy the show. Back 4 Blood will come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 12. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.