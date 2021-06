Elden Reading - June 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Elden Reading. Did you know that we got an Elden Ring release date? Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ELDEN RING LAUNCHES JANUARY 21, 2022

FromSoftware dropped a NEW Elden Ring trailer at Summer Game Fest today. January 21, 2022 release date confirmed!!

Elden Ring trailer reaction

Agreed.

Thank you, Geoff.

I can see why you were so excited for this show.

Elden hands

Elden Ring is REAL and it is coming January 21, 2022! I don’t know about you but I am very excited to meet Large Hand 1, 2, and 3 in particular. pic.twitter.com/fCe9vcZEXA — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 10, 2021

I am personally most excited for large hand number 2.

Elden Ring lore

Desperately trying to understand the entire story of Elden Ring like pic.twitter.com/GE6xexr8xk — Vaati (@VaatiVidya) June 11, 2021

Did you know that George R.R. Martin is doing the lore for Elden Ring?

The countdown begins

225 days until Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/L7irZBEF1f — gene park (@GenePark) June 11, 2021

225 days to go.

This Elden Ring boss

Can't wait to fight against the meanest handy-J in the Soulsborne Miyazakiverse. pic.twitter.com/TPCyXm8lzo — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 10, 2021

I can't wait to fight this thing, whatever it is.

Elden Ring will have day/night cycles

Elden Ring will have a Day/Night cycle and dynamic weather.



Something that was originally almost implemented in #DarkSouls3 pic.twitter.com/0YjZMKf3PE — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 10, 2021

Gimme more, FromSoftware.

Elden Ring launches January 21, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, Elden Ring.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Elden Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.