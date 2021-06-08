New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom's E3 2021 showcase announced for June 14

In addition, Capcom shared the slate of what viewers can expect to see during the developer and publisher's E3 2021 appearance.
TJ Denzer
Capcom has already had a pretty prolific year of gaming in 2021. Between moving games like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise out the door to the tune of millions of units shipped a piece, it could probably take a breather for the rest of this year and still be prominent in gaming conversations with what it’s done. That said, it’s E3 2021 time and Capcom isn’t going to be left out of the picture. The publisher just announced it will be setting its event showcase for June 14, alongside a list of what viewers can expect to see out of the show.

Capcom announced its E3 2021 showcase date and slate via its Twitter on June 8, 2021. On June 14 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET, Capcom will be going live as part of E3 2021 to show off new information and reveals related to its upcoming games. On the notable slate is news for Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and further info on the recently announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

It seems as though Capcom is focusing on games we’re aware of, but that doesn’t completely bar surprises during the event. Moreover, we’ve still yet to see any update on when Re:Verse, Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary PVP title, is supposed to get its proper launch date. Either way, Capcom has quite a couple good games behind it and a couple more right around the corner in the coming month. Even if its E3 showcase is just news on the aforementioned games, it could still have some fun stuff to show in regards to them. After all, Monster Hunter Rise has been getting update after update of new monsters and content even outside of E3 festivities.

Whatever the case, be sure to stay tuned when Capcom’s E3 2021 showcase goes live on June 14 and stay tuned here at Shacknews for all of the latest news from it.

