Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is moving up a couple days to release sooner this June Rather than a delay, Merge Games and Jankenteam are confident enough to move their Alex Kidd remake up a couple days in its June release date.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a game dripping with nostalgic flavors of the bygone days of pre-Sonic the Hedgehog Sega platforming. Merge Games and Jankenteam have seemingly poured a lot of love into bringing the punchy and hungry hero back to life in this effort and we were set to see it land near the end of the month on June 24. However, it would seem the publisher and developer are more than prepared to show everyone what this game can do. Rather than a delay, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX has been moved up a couple days to release sooner.

The new release date for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX was announced by Merge Games in a press release alongside a new trailer on its YouTube channel on June 8, 2021. According to the announcement, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is now slated for release on June 22, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

It’s only a couple days up from the original announcement, but Alex Kidd DX’s new launch date should be refreshing for anyone looking to jump back in and reacquaint themselves with one Sega’s marquee characters before Sonic the Hedgehog. In our hands-on preview with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, we found the game to be dripping with nostalgic platforming flavor and very faithful to the original game while bursting with a modern pixelated style. Even more cool was that players can shift between retro and modern looks with the touch of a button at nearly any point of the game.

With that in mind, it won’t be long before Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is available for play in full. Stay tuned to Shacknews for our latest coverage on the game as it brings Alex Kidd back to the gaming landscape.