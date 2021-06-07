Rainbow Six Extraction is Quarantine's new name, will appear at the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward The PVE squad experience will make a new appearance during Ubisoft's E3 showcase on June 12.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about Rainbow Six Quarantine, no doubt in part due to the fact that its name was very unfortunate, given the pandemic crisis which affected the world during the past year. It was already delayed as far back as early 2022, but it looks like Ubisoft is finally ready to show it again, and that includes a name change. Rainbow Six Quarantine is now known as Rainbow Six Extraction, and it will make an appearance during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward showcase with a new update and details.

Ubisoft announced the name change for Rainbow Six Extraction and its place in E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward presentation on June 7, 2021 with a new developer video on the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel. Setting itself apart from the unfortunate circumstances of the previous year, Rainbow Six Extraction is meant to assuage the poor view of the game and focus it back in on its PVE experience in which squads fight against a parasitic alien infection and the beings it affects.

The last we heard of Rainbow Six Extraction, it was still called Rainbow Six Quarantine and it was being delayed back to early 2022 alongside Far Cry 6. Far Cry 6 was eventually moved back up to an October 2021 release date, but there’s no telling whether or not Rainbow Six Extraction will get a sooner release date. Nonetheless, the name change will likely be seen as a good start and we’re likely to get quite a few illuminating details when the E3 2021 Ubisoft Showcase goes live.

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled to be part of E3 2021 on June 12 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for it and the rest of our E3 2021 coverage this coming weekend.