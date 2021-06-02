ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 65 - Perfect Dark After Dark It's time for more skankcore64 and the quest to play through every N64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch.

The E3 buzz is starting to build into a persistent static in the air with the promise of new games but Wednesday night is all about the past over on Shacknews Twitch. Tonight after the Stevetendo show, a second helping of classic gaming will be live with skankcore64, my personal journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in my home region. Catch all the polygonal nostalgia at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 65 - Perfect Dark After Dark

Now that my arbitrary 64th episode festivities have come to a close, it's back to the grindstone of actually playing through full games to hopefully roll some credits. Showcasing my personal top ten N64 games from my teenage years was a lot of fun and I hope to spin that idea off into a more regular occasion. However, I have to get back to work if I'm ever going to put up some decent numbers in my journey. Tonight I'll be starting my 19th game so far and Shack Points have been cashed in by none other than guide maestro, Sam Chandler, in order to see Perfect Dark conquered live on Shacknews Twitch.

You can always keep an eye on Joanna Dark and the espionage with the embedded viewer above but I would love to see you come down to chat in our channel. Not only can you chastise my poor play and lack of skill, you'll also accrue Shack Points just by being there to use for all kinds of fun rewards. Thank you to everyone that stops by to hang out and interact with all of our hosts during our daily livestreams. Check out our weekly livestream schedule to see our planned content and please consider subscribing to our Twitch channel to keep those livestreams rolling. Our guide on Prime Gaming can show you how to score a free sub each month by linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts!