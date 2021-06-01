Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 1, 2021 Here's Shacknews' slate of livestreams coming this week.

As we took the day off in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, it’s going to be a bit of a shorter week here at Shacknews. Of course, that won’t prevent us from delivering all of the exciting shows we bring to you on a weekly basis. TJ Denzer hosted this week’s episode of Indie-licious during the Holiday on Monday, but let’s look at everything else we’ve got coming this week.

All of our livestreams take place on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

With June now in full swing, we’re practically halfway through the year. A big thank you to everybody who’s stuck with us, we really appreciate you coming out to support our streams week in and week out. If you’d like to extend that support even further, you can do so by giving us your free sub with Prime Gaming.

Shacknews’ video content doesn’t end with Twitch. Our YouTube channel is home to a trove of exclusive content.