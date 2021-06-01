New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 1, 2021

Here's Shacknews' slate of livestreams coming this week.
Donovan Erskine
1

As we took the day off in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, it’s going to be a bit of a shorter week here at Shacknews. Of course, that won’t prevent us from delivering all of the exciting shows we bring to you on a weekly basis. TJ Denzer hosted this week’s episode of Indie-licious during the Holiday on Monday, but let’s look at everything else we’ve got coming this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of June 1, 2021

All of our livestreams take place on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

With June now in full swing, we’re practically halfway through the year. A big thank you to everybody who’s stuck with us, we really appreciate you coming out to support our streams week in and week out. If you’d like to extend that support even further, you can do so by giving us your free sub with Prime Gaming.

Shacknews’ video content doesn’t end with Twitch. Our YouTube channel is home to a trove of exclusive content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola