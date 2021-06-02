All 35 Wailing Caverns Mini-Set cards - Hearthstone Here are all 35 cards coming with Hearthstone's Wailing Caverns mini-set, as well as details on Adventurers.

Last week, Blizzard revealed the upcoming mid-season update for Hearthstone. It'll come in the form of a 35 card mini-expansion called the Wailing Caverns. They did forget one important detail when they first announced it, though. They didn't reveal the cards themselves! However, that changed on Wednesday, as all 35 cards were revealed, just one day before the Mini-Set's target release date.

Shacknews has gathered up all 35 Wailing Caverns Mini-Set cards for your perusal and reference. Here are all of the cards, sorted by rarity:

What are Adventurers?

Before going any further, let's discuss a new addition to the game. Some of these cards will include Adventurers. These are 2-Cost, 2/2 Tokens, operating similarly to the Lackeys from two years ago. These minions will all have a random boost to them. Those boosts are Taunt, Divine Shield, Spell Damage +1, Lifesteal, Windfury, Poisonous, Stealth, and Rush.

Adventurer strategies will vary, so try and come up with some good ones! With that out of the way, here are all 35 Wailing Caverns cards (for real, this time):

Legendary

(6) Lady Anacondra (3/7) (Druid): Your Nature spells cost (2) less.

(Druid): Your Nature spells cost (2) less. (6) Kresh, Lord of Turtling (3/9) (Warrior, Beast): Frenzy : Gain 8 Armor. Deathrattle : Equip a 2/5 Turtle Spike.

(Warrior, Beast): : Gain 8 Armor. : Equip a 2/5 Turtle Spike. (7) Mutanus the Devourer (4/4) (Neutral, Murloc): Battlecry : Eat a minion in your opponent's hand. Gain its stats.

(Neutral, Murloc): : Eat a minion in your opponent's hand. Gain its stats. (3) Archdruid Naralex (3/3) (Neutral): Dormant for 2 turns. While Dormant, add a Dream card to your hand at the end of your turn.

Epic

(5) Against All Odds (Priest, Holy): Destroy ALL odd-Attack minions.

Rare

(8) Taintheart Tormenter (8/8) (Demon Hunter, Demon): Taunt : Your opponent's spells cost (2) more.

(Demon Hunter, Demon): : Your opponent's spells cost (2) more. (8) Deviate Dreadfang (4/9) (Druid, Beast): After you cast a Nature spell, summon a 4/2 Viper with Rush .

(Druid, Beast): After you cast a Nature spell, summon a 4/2 Viper with . (7) Party Up! (Paladin): Summon five 2/2 Adventurers with random bonus effects.

(Paladin): Summon five 2/2 Adventurers with random bonus effects. (4) Venomstrike Bow (1/2) (Hunter, Weapon): Poisonous

(Hunter, Weapon): (4) Stealer of Souls (Warlock, Demon): After you draw a card, change its Cost to Health instead of Mana.

(Warlock, Demon): After you draw a card, change its Cost to Health instead of Mana. (3) Shattering Blast (Mage, Frost): Destroy all Frozen minions.

(Mage, Frost): Destroy all minions. (3) Shroud of Concealment (Rogue, Shadow): Draw 2 minions. Any played this turn gain Stealth for 1 turn.

(Rogue, Shadow): Draw 2 minions. Any played this turn gain for 1 turn. (3) Primal Dungeoneer (2/3) (Shaman): Battlecry : Draw a spell. If it's a Nature spell, also draw an Elemental.

(Shaman): : Draw a spell. If it's a Nature spell, also draw an Elemental. (3) Devout Dungeoneer (2/3) (Priest): Battlecry : Draw a spell. If it's a Holy spell, reduce its Cost by (2).

(Priest): : Draw a spell. If it's a Holy spell, reduce its Cost by (2). (2) Sigil of Summoning (Demon Hunter, Shadow): At the start of your next turn, summon two 2/2 Demons with Taunt .

(Demon Hunter, Shadow): At the start of your next turn, summon two 2/2 Demons with . (2) Frostweave Dungeoneer (2/3) (Mage): Battlecry : Draw a spell. If it's a Frost spell, summon two 1/1 Elementals that Freeze .

(Mage): : Draw a spell. If it's a Frost spell, summon two 1/1 Elementals that . (1) Whetstone Hatchet (1/4) (Warrior, Weapon): After your hero attacks, give a minion in your hand +1 Attack.

(Warrior, Weapon): After your hero attacks, give a minion in your hand +1 Attack. (1) Savory Deviate Delight (Rogue): Transform a minion in both players' hands into a Pirate or Stealth minion.

(Rogue): Transform a minion in both players' hands into a Pirate or minion. (1) Perpetual Flame (Shaman, Fire): Deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion. If it dies, recast this. Overload: (1)

Common

(7) Selfless Sidekick (6/6) (Neutral): Battlecry : Equip a random weapon from your deck.

(Neutral): : Equip a random weapon from your deck. (6) Floecaster (5/5) (Mage): Costs (2) less for each Frozen enemy.

(Mage): Costs (2) less for each enemy. (4) Sin'dorei Scentfinder (1/6) (Hunter): Frenzy : Summon four 1/1 Hyenas with Rush .

(Hunter): : Summon four 1/1 Hyenas with . (3) Water Moccasin (2/5) (Rogue, Beast): Stealth : Has Poisonous while you have no other minions.

(Rogue, Beast): : Has while you have no other minions. (3) Felrattler (3/2) (Demon Hunter, Beast): Rush. Deathrattle : Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions.

(Demon Hunter, Beast): : Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. (3) Fangbound Druid (4/3) (Druid): Taunt. Deathrattle : Reduce the Cost of a Beast in your hand by (2).

(Druid): : Reduce the Cost of a Beast in your hand by (2). (3) Devouring Ectoplasm (3/2) (Neutral): Deathrattle : Summon a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect.

(Neutral): : Summon a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect. (2) Unstable Shadow Blast (Warlock, Shadow): Deal 6 damage to a minion. Excess damage hits your hero.

(Warlock, Shadow): Deal 6 damage to a minion. Excess damage hits your hero. (2) Seedcloud Buckler (2/3) (Paladin, Weapon): Deathrattle : Give your minions Divine Shield .

(Paladin, Weapon): : Give your minions . (2) Man-at-Arms (2/3) (Warrior): Battlecry : If you have a weapon equipped, gain +1/+1.

(Warrior): : If you have a weapon equipped, gain +1/+1. (1) Meeting Stone (0/2) (Neutral): At the end of your turn, add a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect to your hand.

(Neutral): At the end of your turn, add a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect to your hand. (1) Judgment of Justice (Paladin, Holy): Secret : When an enemy minion attacks, set its Attack and Health to 1.

(Paladin, Holy): : When an enemy minion attacks, set its Attack and Health to 1. (1) Cleric of An'she (1/2) (Priest): Battlecry : If you've restored Health this turn, Discover a spell from your deck.

(Priest): : If you've restored Health this turn, a spell from your deck. (1) Wailing Vapor (1/3) (Shaman, Elemental): After you play an Elemental, gain +1 Attack.

(Shaman, Elemental): After you play an Elemental, gain +1 Attack. (1) Final Gasp (Warlock< Shadow): Deal 1 damage to a minion. If it dies, summon a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect.

(Warlock< Shadow): Deal 1 damage to a minion. If it dies, summon a 2/2 Adventurer with a random bonus effect. (0) Serpentbloom (Hunter): Give a friendly Beast Poisonous.

The Hearthstone: Wailing Caverns Mini-Set will release Thursday, June 3. It will sell for $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold. Cards will also be thrown into random Forged in the Barrens card packs. For more, check out the Hearthstone website.