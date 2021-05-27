Hearthstone enters the Wailing Caverns with 35 new cards next week A new Wailing Caverns mini-set is coming to Hearthstone in what's sure to shake up the current meta.

It's been a few months since Hearthstone kicked off its new Standard year and launched a new expansion. With Forged in the Barrens already settled in for a few months, it's now time to shake things up in a bigger way. That means introducing a brand new mini card set called the Wailing Caverns.

Hearthstone's Wailing Caverns mini-set will feature 35 unique cards. That includes four Legendaries, one Epic card, 14 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. All four of the Legendary minions will be designed after characters from the classic Wailing Caverns dungeon in World of Warcraft. One of the central mechanics across many of the cards will involve summoning 2/2 tokens, especially ones with different effects, like Poisonous, Taunt, and Divine Shield. The full set can be seen, starting tomorrow, on the Hearthstone website.

The full Wailing Caverns mini-set will contain one of each Legendary and two copies of every other card for a total of 66 cards. The mini-set will be available on Thursday, June 3 and sell for $14.99 USD. Those who don't want to spend real money for these cards can pick up the full set for 2,000 in-game Gold. If that's still too much, Wailing Caverns cards will be mixed into the Forged in the Barrens card packs and can also be crafted a la carte.

How will the Wailing Caverns mini-set affect the Hearthstone meta? Will Spell Mage continue to dominate the meta, as it has continued to do even after the Deck of Lunacy nerf? Will Demon Hunter continue its rise back to prominence? We'll be watching here at Shacknews and report back with the latest updates.