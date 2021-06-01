Xbox Game Pass early June 2021 lineup includes For Honor & Darkest Dungeon Players looking for some swordplay or eldritch adventure will have some fine treats to look forward to with Xbox Game Pass's early June additions.

As we role into the month of June 2021, so too does Xbox hit us with the latest slate of new games coming to the ever growing and valuable Xbox Game Pass library. The early running this month has a pretty great competitive title and an indie darling for those who are interested. For Honor will be coming in just a couple days while next week will bring us the dungeon diving adventures of Darkest Dungeon.

Xbox announced its latest slate of Game Pass games in a new Xbox Wire blog post dropped on June 1, 2021. Coming early this month will be For Honor from Ubisoft, giving players the chance to take up the swords and further melee weapons of various factions and battle in a bloody clash of action-packed steel. Who would win between a knight, viking, or samurai? It’s an eternal question in this battlefield. Meanwhile, Darkest Dungeon has been kicking around for years, inviting adventurers into its myriad depths of eldritch horror and madness. Whether your party survives the accursed depths or not, they will be forever marked by their experience.

June is our favorite month. it rhymes with soonhttps://t.co/7ZXUoatGwV pic.twitter.com/BtHI0uLVOF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 1, 2021

Here’s the actual rundown of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, in what form, and when:

The Wild at Heart (Cloud) – June 1

For Honor (Cloud and Console) – June 3

Backbone (PC) – June 8

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 10

That marks the beginning of June 2021 for the Xbox Game Pass selection. We’re just coming out of May, which saw the addition of titles like Maneater and Knockout City as well.

There’s usually another update and new additions about halfway through the month, so stay tuned for the latest news and details on Xbox Game Pass. We’ll have the latest info right here at Shacknews as it becomes available later this June.