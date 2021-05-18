Xbox Game Pass late May 2021 additions include Snowrunner, Maneater, & Knockout City There's quite a collection of games scheduled for arrival on the Xbox Game Pass throughout the end of May. We've got the full list here.

We’ve crossed the halfway mark on May 2021 and, as usual, that means it’s about time for Xbox to share what new games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass program to round out the rest of this month and take us into June. In what should be no surprise, Xbox came through with the delivery, sharing the latest collection of games that are scheduled to arrive on Game Pass throughout the end of May and it includes such notable titles as Snowrunner, Maneater, and the all-new Knockout City.

Xbox revealed the late May updated schedule of games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox Wire blog on May 18, 2021. The latter half of May has some pretty neat titles that will be available on different forms of the Game Pass. In addition to the above items, Conan Exiles is arriving, as is Mechwarrior 5 and EA Plays uber popular puzzle game, Peggle 2. Moreover, there’s plenty of other games being added to that list. Knockout City is already slated to be free on all platforms in the first 10 days of its release, but it will permanently available Xbox Game Pass subscribers even after.

Here’s the full list of games and dates slated for arrival on Xbox Game Pass through this coming month:

SnowRunner (Cloud, Console and PC) - May 18

Peggle 2 (Cloud) - May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) - May 20

Secret Neighbor (PC) - May 20

The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) - May 20

Knockout City (Console and PC) - May 21

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console and PC) - May 21

Maneater (Cloud, Console and PC) - May 25

Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) - May 27

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) - May 27

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) - May 27

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) - May 27

Slime Rancher (PC) - May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) - May 27

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) - May 27

And that covers the full list of games on the way throughout the end of May for Xbox Game Pass. For all the latest coverage on new additions and news for Xbox’s popular gaming program, stay tuned right here at Shacknews.