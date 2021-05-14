Knockout City will be free for the first 10 days of its release EA has announced that its upcoming dodgeball game Knockout City will have a free trial for the first 10 days of release.

Velan Studios and EA’s upcoming Knockout City is an action-packed dodgeball game set in a futuristic city. Releasing on May 21 for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. Though the game will cost $19.99 for the Standard Edition, EA has announced a way players can experience the game for free. For the first 10 days of its release, Knockout City will be free to play via the Block Party Free Trial.

EA and Velan studios announced Knockout City’s Block Party Free Trial in a trailer posted to the game’s YouTube channel. The free trial will begin on May 21 and will run for ten days, concluding on May 31. Players across all platforms will be able to participate in the Block Party Free Trial. There’s no limit to how much you can play, and none of the base content will be restricted. It all around seems like an excellent opportunity to jump in and see what Knockout City is all about before deciding if you want to fork over the cash for it.

Knockout City will also feature full cross-play support, so players can team up with friends to take on the competition during the free trial window. There’s also some incentive for players to buy the full game during Knockout City’s Block Party Free Trial event. This includes a slew of cosmetics and gear to wear, as well as 500 Holobux, the game’s currency.

EA and Velen had previously announced that Knockout City would be free-to-play for the first weekend of its release. Now, they’re extending that courtesy to a full 10 days.

Developer Valen Studios has big plans for Knockout City, as they’ve already spoken about seasons, events, and a competitive mode. We got to try Knockout City for ourselves back in February and quite enjoyed it. Knockout City launches for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on May 21, 2021.