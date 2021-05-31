ShackStream: Indie-licious takes a trip in An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Aliens gotta travel too. And cute stock dog photos need to attend to them? We'll see how this business model works on today's Indie-licious!

The world… nay, the galaxy is full of beings that need to get where they’re going. Fortunately, dogs (or rather stock photos of them) seem to have it under control, but only so much? We’ll be doing our part to try to ensure things run smooth and the flights end up where they need to be as we play An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs on today’s Indie-licious.

An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs comes to us from developer Strange Scaffolding. It’s available as of May 25, 2021 on PC via Steam and Xbox consoles. In a universe where you and your fiancé are the last two humans left, you still need to travel. Fortunately, dogs seem to have the airports in working order. Or so it would seem. To get where you need to go, you’ll have to help them with their problems, figure out alien languages, and discover secrets to get on your way.

Join us as we play An Airport For Aliens Currently Run by Dogs on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continue to make this one of the best indie gaming shows around. If you’d like to help support ShackStreams and keep the lights on, consider following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, don’t forget that you can link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month to use at your leisure. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d happily take it off your hands.

An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs sounds like quite a confusing place to navigate, much like a real airport! But we’re going to do our best and run the gamut anyways. It’s a holiday and we’ve got places to be! Join us as we try to get there on today’s episode of Indie-licious.