New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Sonic Origins to bring first three games, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD together in one set

If you long for the nostalgic days of Sonic on a new platform, Sonic Origins will give you some of the franchise's best all in one package.
TJ Denzer
6

It’s been an incredible day for the Sonic franchise. The 30th anniversary of the blue blur has brought us a mountain of announcements relating to the franchise. There have been plenty of reveals relating to returning and all-new games, but it wouldn’t be a proper 30th anniversary without a full-on dip into nostalgia would it? To that end, Sega delighted fans with the reveal of the Sonic Origins bundle.

The Sonic Origins bundle was announced during the Sonic Central 30th anniversary presentation on May 27, 2021, celebrating the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise’s three decades of fun and fandom. This new bundle is in the works at Sega for modern systems now and bring the first three games - Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and 3 - together alongside Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD. If you’ve longed for an easy way to bring you back to the golden age of 2D Sonic games, this is pretty much the complete package.

It’s unfortunately not Sonic Mania and doesn’t include that game in particular, but Sonic Origins is still a pretty nicely stacked package for those looking specifically to enjoy the pixelated days of the world’s favorite hedgehog. There were no release dates and specific platforms announced at this time, but Sega promised that new details would be coming on Sonic Origins very soon. This could also include further features that bundles like the Sonic Mega Collection back on GameCube included. Regardless, just being able to play these games in an easy-access place like the Nintendo Switch or Steam will be nice.

As we await further details on Sonic Origins, stay tuned here at Shacknews for release dates, platforms, and further features. Be sure to check out our other Sonic Central 30th anniversary coverage from today’s livestream event as well.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 27, 2021 9:17 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Sonic Origins to bring first three games, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD together in one set

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 27, 2021 9:23 AM

      Widescreen, so probably running in Christian Whitehead's engine.

      Good, but they've been available in other forms before, so I'm more just asking why they waited literal years to release them more widely.

      • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:26 AM

        RetroArch has a 16:9 Genesis fork now, https://www.retrorgb.com/retroarch-now-has-a-widescreen-genesis-emulator.html

        It could be either one, but the Whitehead engine would be more feasible since they employ his team now.

        • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:30 AM

          And agreed, seeing how the widescreen Genesis emulator was born from the Sonic 2 A.I.R. community project, this stuff has been around for while.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:35 AM

        His Sonic 1 & 2 versions were mobile only. I always wondered why those didn't ported to other platforms while Sonic CD did.

        It will be nice to have those widescreen versions along with Sonic 3 & Knuckles all in one package on normal platforms. Maybe that's why it took so long, the work on Sonic 3 after creating Sonic Mania, plus holding it back for an anniversary like this. Maybe shack crew can float some questions out to him or SEGA as to why it took so long?

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:43 AM

          buuuuttt.. finally watched the video, and the clips of Sonic 3 & Knuckles appear to be of the classic 4:3 Genesis version? Yikes.

          That would be a huge bummer if they didn't get him to do his magic with those games and it's just the roms running on an emulator. Maybe those versions are still a work in progress?

          • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 9:51 AM

            There are definitely some clips of Sonic 3 in there that look widescreen, but yeah whenever Knuckles was in there, it was 4:3.

Hello, Meet Lola