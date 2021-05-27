Sonic Origins to bring first three games, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD together in one set
If you long for the nostalgic days of Sonic on a new platform, Sonic Origins will give you some of the franchise's best all in one package.
It’s been an incredible day for the Sonic franchise. The 30th anniversary of the blue blur has brought us a mountain of announcements relating to the franchise. There have been plenty of reveals relating to returning and all-new games, but it wouldn’t be a proper 30th anniversary without a full-on dip into nostalgia would it? To that end, Sega delighted fans with the reveal of the Sonic Origins bundle.
The Sonic Origins bundle was announced during the Sonic Central 30th anniversary presentation on May 27, 2021, celebrating the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise’s three decades of fun and fandom. This new bundle is in the works at Sega for modern systems now and bring the first three games - Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and 3 - together alongside Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD. If you’ve longed for an easy way to bring you back to the golden age of 2D Sonic games, this is pretty much the complete package.
It’s unfortunately not Sonic Mania and doesn’t include that game in particular, but Sonic Origins is still a pretty nicely stacked package for those looking specifically to enjoy the pixelated days of the world’s favorite hedgehog. There were no release dates and specific platforms announced at this time, but Sega promised that new details would be coming on Sonic Origins very soon. This could also include further features that bundles like the Sonic Mega Collection back on GameCube included. Regardless, just being able to play these games in an easy-access place like the Nintendo Switch or Steam will be nice.
As we await further details on Sonic Origins, stay tuned here at Shacknews for release dates, platforms, and further features. Be sure to check out our other Sonic Central 30th anniversary coverage from today’s livestream event as well.
RetroArch has a 16:9 Genesis fork now, https://www.retrorgb.com/retroarch-now-has-a-widescreen-genesis-emulator.html
It could be either one, but the Whitehead engine would be more feasible since they employ his team now.
His Sonic 1 & 2 versions were mobile only. I always wondered why those didn't ported to other platforms while Sonic CD did.
It will be nice to have those widescreen versions along with Sonic 3 & Knuckles all in one package on normal platforms. Maybe that's why it took so long, the work on Sonic 3 after creating Sonic Mania, plus holding it back for an anniversary like this. Maybe shack crew can float some questions out to him or SEGA as to why it took so long?
buuuuttt.. finally watched the video, and the clips of Sonic 3 & Knuckles appear to be of the classic 4:3 Genesis version? Yikes.
That would be a huge bummer if they didn't get him to do his magic with those games and it's just the roms running on an emulator. Maybe those versions are still a work in progress?
