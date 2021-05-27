Sonic Origins to bring first three games, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD together in one set If you long for the nostalgic days of Sonic on a new platform, Sonic Origins will give you some of the franchise's best all in one package.

It’s been an incredible day for the Sonic franchise. The 30th anniversary of the blue blur has brought us a mountain of announcements relating to the franchise. There have been plenty of reveals relating to returning and all-new games, but it wouldn’t be a proper 30th anniversary without a full-on dip into nostalgia would it? To that end, Sega delighted fans with the reveal of the Sonic Origins bundle.

The Sonic Origins bundle was announced during the Sonic Central 30th anniversary presentation on May 27, 2021, celebrating the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise’s three decades of fun and fandom. This new bundle is in the works at Sega for modern systems now and bring the first three games - Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and 3 - together alongside Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD. If you’ve longed for an easy way to bring you back to the golden age of 2D Sonic games, this is pretty much the complete package.

It’s unfortunately not Sonic Mania and doesn’t include that game in particular, but Sonic Origins is still a pretty nicely stacked package for those looking specifically to enjoy the pixelated days of the world’s favorite hedgehog. There were no release dates and specific platforms announced at this time, but Sega promised that new details would be coming on Sonic Origins very soon. This could also include further features that bundles like the Sonic Mega Collection back on GameCube included. Regardless, just being able to play these games in an easy-access place like the Nintendo Switch or Steam will be nice.

As we await further details on Sonic Origins, stay tuned here at Shacknews for release dates, platforms, and further features. Be sure to check out our other Sonic Central 30th anniversary coverage from today’s livestream event as well.