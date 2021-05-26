Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 brings Crimson Glow Valstrax & Apex Zinogre this week Two incredibly dangerous variants of beloved wyverns are joining both hunt and rampage quests when Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0's free title update launches.

Monster Hunter had its latest digital event stream as promised and, also as promised, we learned all-new details about what’s coming in Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 and when. The new free title update is just around the corner and some harrowing foes bring fresh challenges to the fight. Are you ready to take on the might of Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre this week?

Capcom revealed the details for Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 in the latest Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26, 2021. With the title update set to launch later today on May 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, it will bring a wide array of new content and fun to the game. Most notably Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre are joining the game in both rampage and hunt quests. Longtime fans of Monster Hunter may remember Valstrax as the flagship wyvern of Monster Hunter Generations. This new variant of it will use its mighty wings to fly higher and attack hunters more ferociously than ever before.

Launch sequence initiated for #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0... 🌠



Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre and a new story ending will be available tonight.



May 26 at 5pm PDT

May 27 at 1am BST pic.twitter.com/Q4F6UAuaQ5 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 26, 2021

Zinogre has already been in Monster Hunter Rise as one of the later wyverns you can hunt, but Apex Zinogre will be an altogether mightier foe, much larger, more aggressive, and all-around deadlier than its normal counterpart. These two beasts come in alongside a new ending for the game that will put a fine ribbon on Monster Hunter Rise’s narrative. Heavily featuring the Quest Maidens, Hinoa and Minoto, this ending will extend past what we’ve seen already to give the game an exciting new conclusion.

With Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 bringing Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre, and the new ending into play later today, stay tuned for further coverage. Capcom has already teased new Monster Hunter Rise updates throughout this coming Summer and we’ll share details as they become available.