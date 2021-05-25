Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call here Anyone interested in tuning into the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call can do so right here.

The last year has been quite a wild ride for AI and graphics powerhouse NVIDIA. After a worldwide pandemic that saw consumer demand for silicon skyrocket and a global chip shortage that has stunted progress for various global industries, the company entered the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year riding high. For those who are interested in keeping up with the latest info out of the company’s financials, you can tune into the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call right here.

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call will kick off today at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT. You can tune into the call via the official media portal, or you can join the Shacknews as we listen in on the call on our Twitch channel using the stream embed below.

Despite the global chip shortage, which NVIDIA warns could to carry on into 2023, the future outlook for the company is positive. It recently launched multiple variants of its latest consumer graphics GPUs over the last several months and worldwide demand has been ravenous. There are also rumors of an updated Nintendo Switch console that would presumably run on NVIDIA hardware, like the current Switch.

It will be interesting to hear what plans NVIDIA has for the future, as well as more information about how well the company fared over the last fiscal quarter. Be sure to check out the stream above if you want to listen in on the call as it's happening.