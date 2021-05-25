ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 92 Join in for more Link's Awakening.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we'll be continuing our Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening playthrough. Join in the Koholint Island journey at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to see if I have what it takes to wake up the Wind fish. During last week's playthrough, we defeated three more dungeons and collected more musical instruments.

The scavenger hunt side quest is one that should be doable during tonight's episode as we should have all we need to complete it. One issue I have with Link's Awakening is all the backtracking you need to do but luckily, the game has a warping system implemented early in the adventure, unlike some other Zelda games where this method of travel is implemented late in the journey. As I mentioned last time, Link's Awakening was one of the surprise games presented by Nintendo during E3 that year and the lovely art style was one of the reasons why this remaster is liked by so many Switch owners.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday. Check out some Mario RPG, and Chrono Trigger playthroughs this week.

