Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.
Hey Shacknews, it’s Monday. As we get ready to put our best foot forward and begin a new week, it’s also time to look at our weekly livestream schedule. In addition to our regular show’s you can also catch NVIDIA’s Q1 earnings report on our stream. Let’s look at the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of May 24, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of May 24, 2021

All of our livestreams take place on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
NVIDIA Q1 financial results Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
American Truck Simulator with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
skankcore 64 with Bryan Lefler Thursday at 9 p.m. PT /12 a.m. ET
Chivalry 2 with TJ and Tripwire Interactive Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET

A big thank you goes out to anybody that checks out our streams this week, you really know how to do it for Shacknews. Your continued support is what keeps these streams going, and why we're so excited to bring them to you every week. If you're a fan of what we do on our Twitch channel and are interested in giving us some extra support, you can always subscribe to our channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get a free sub every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

Shacknews’ video content doesn’t end with Twitch. Our YouTube channel is home to a trove of exclusive content.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

