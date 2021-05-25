Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter release date When is Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content coming to Dead by Daylight? We have the details on its release right here for you.

When Capcom revealed during its Resident Evil 25th anniversary content that it would be collaborating with Behaviour Interactive on a Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter, our collective minds were blown. It’s beyond exiting to see the legendary horror game franchise is coming to DbD and we already have an idea of the cool characters and other content coming. However, the question stands… when is it coming? Well, we have that answer too.

When does the Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter launch?

We’ve learned that the Resident Evil chapter of Dead by Daylight will be launching on most systems by June 15, 2021. It will be on that day that Raccoon City Police Station will launch as the game’s new map. Moreover, Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine will be coming to the game as survivors and Nemesis will be coming as its new killer, available as DLC purchases in the in-game store.

It will be interesting to have all of this newly revealed Resident Evil content in Dead by Daylight. It will also bring the game’s first ever instance of A.I.-controlled enemies. After all, Resident Evil is all about zombies, so when Nemesis is in play as the killer, zombies will be scattered around the game’s map. These zombies will search for players and aim to bite and infect them with the T-Virus if they get their hands on survivors. The T-Virus will cause survivors to become sickly, coughing and vomiting as they move and giving their location away. The only way to get rid of it is via special limited crates scattered around the map with T-Virus vaccine in them.

With the date for the Resident Evil content revealed for Dead by Daylight, we’ll be looking forward to seeing all of these things in action when they launch in July.