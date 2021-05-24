Netflix to share news on The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show! in June Netflix's Geeked Week event will feature news on a plethora of upcoming projects on the streaming service.

In the wave of video game movie and television projects that are currently in the works, Netflix is home to a decent chunk of them. With the success of shows like The Witcher and Castlevania under its belt, Netflix is eager to start pumping out more video game-based projects. Now, the streaming giant has revealed when we can expect to hear more about said video game adaptations. The Geeked Week event this June is where Netflix plans to share news on a slew of its upcoming projects, including The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!

The streaming giant took to its @NetflixGeeked Twitter account, the page dedicated to the more nerdy side of the company’s offerings, to announce the Geeked Week event. Taking place from June 7-11, Netflix will use Geeked Week to share news on a bunch of its upcoming projects such as Umbrella Academy Season 3 and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Among the projects teased to appear, as revealed in the event’s official graphic, are The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!

Mark your calendars for #GeekedWeek! From June 7th to 11th, @NetflixGeeked will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love. pic.twitter.com/OX6udT7t13 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2021

Although Netflix has an absurd amount of video game projects in development, it’s likely that The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show! will be the next ones to release. We already know that production on The Witcher’s second season wrapped back in April, and Netflix released a teaser for The Cuphead Show! nearly a year ago. It’s currently unclear what exact information will be revealed about these projects.

Netflix has yet to share specific times for its Geeked Week event, but we expect to get those details in the near future. Be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to Netflix as we’ll share any updates on The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!