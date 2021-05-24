New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix to share news on The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show! in June

Netflix's Geeked Week event will feature news on a plethora of upcoming projects on the streaming service.
Donovan Erskine
1

In the wave of video game movie and television projects that are currently in the works, Netflix is home to a decent chunk of them. With the success of shows like The Witcher and Castlevania under its belt, Netflix is eager to start pumping out more video game-based projects. Now, the streaming giant has revealed when we can expect to hear more about said video game adaptations. The Geeked Week event this June is where Netflix plans to share news on a slew of its upcoming projects, including The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!

The streaming giant took to its @NetflixGeeked Twitter account, the page dedicated to the more nerdy side of the company’s offerings, to announce the Geeked Week event. Taking place from June 7-11, Netflix will use Geeked Week to share news on a bunch of its upcoming projects such as Umbrella Academy Season 3 and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Among the projects teased to appear, as revealed in the event’s official graphic, are The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!

Although Netflix has an absurd amount of video game projects in development, it’s likely that The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show! will be the next ones to release. We already know that production on The Witcher’s second season wrapped back in April, and Netflix released a teaser for The Cuphead Show! nearly a year ago. It’s currently unclear what exact information will be revealed about these projects.

Netflix has yet to share specific times for its Geeked Week event, but we expect to get those details in the near future. Be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to Netflix as we’ll share any updates on The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

