ShackStream: Indie-licious kills the ghouls & gets the jewels in Battle Axe Today's Indie-licious is a throwback to top-down fantasy-fiction arcade adventure as we defeat dark denizens and claim treasure in Battle Axe.

It’s been a long time since the proper days of titles like Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Gauntlet Legends, but these are still games that remain fond memories among many of us who played them. Today’s episode of Indie-licious is a welcome throwback to that style of game as we take on fantasy-fiction monster slaying arcade adventure in Battle Axe.

Battle Axe comes to us from developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Numskull Games. Having launched on April 29, 2021, the game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC via Steam. Inspired by the top-down arcade brawlers of the 1990s, such as Guantlet Legends, Zombies Ate My Neighbors, and Herc’s Adventure, Battle Axe puts you in the role of one of three heroes as you fight back the evil sorceress Etheldred and her vast dark armies. Treasure and adventure awaits for the mighty, but defeat and death lies ahead of the unprepared.

