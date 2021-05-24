New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious kills the ghouls & gets the jewels in Battle Axe

Today's Indie-licious is a throwback to top-down fantasy-fiction arcade adventure as we defeat dark denizens and claim treasure in Battle Axe.
TJ Denzer
It’s been a long time since the proper days of titles like Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Gauntlet Legends, but these are still games that remain fond memories among many of us who played them. Today’s episode of Indie-licious is a welcome throwback to that style of game as we take on fantasy-fiction monster slaying arcade adventure in Battle Axe.

Battle Axe comes to us from developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Numskull Games. Having launched on April 29, 2021, the game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC via Steam. Inspired by the top-down arcade brawlers of the 1990s, such as Guantlet Legends, Zombies Ate My Neighbors, and Herc’s Adventure, Battle Axe puts you in the role of one of three heroes as you fight back the evil sorceress Etheldred and her vast dark armies. Treasure and adventure awaits for the mighty, but defeat and death lies ahead of the unprepared.

Join us on the Shacknews Twitch Channel as we go live at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET with Battle Axe on Indie-licious, where every Monday we check out the latest and most interesting indie games.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to watch ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement go a long way in making each of these streams all the more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to help us keep the lights on and the fun going, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that with an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to score a free Twitch subscription each month. We happen to think we’re a great place for free subscriptions without a home.

The golden bounties of a world that needs saving await us in Battle Axe. Join us on today’s Indie-licious shortly as we beat back evil, get rich, or die trying.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

