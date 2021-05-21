Weekend PC Download Deals for May 21: The Epic MEGA Sale begins

You haven't truly made it as a PC gaming retailer until you've started throwing the seasonal blowout sale. It's been a while since Epic Games has put most of its catalog up at a nice discount. That's changing this weekend, because the Epic MEGA Sale has begun! You're going to find amazing deals on Outriders, Cyberpunk 2077, the Kingdom Hearts games, Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hades, and many more. Don't forget that you can also pick up Epic Coupons to help you during later sales, too.

Elsewhere, Steam has been watching PDXCON Remixed and has big discounts on Paradox Interactive games, as well as several free weekend trials. Origin has Knockout City free for its first ten days of release. Blizzard is taking advantage of its Overwatch 2 livestream by offering the original game for half price. Green Man Gaming is continuing its Birthday Sale. The Humble Store's Spring Sale is over, but there are some fabulous deals on Square Enix action games and there's a nice Bandai Namco Humble Bundle available. Last, but not least, GOG.com is celebrating 10 years of The Witcher 2 with discounts across the full Witcher franchise. (Also, Cyberpunk 2077. It's not The Witcher… is it ever not The Witcher, but it's on sale, as well.)

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.04 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Thea: The Awakening. Pay more than the average $10.20 for Cultist Simulator and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. Pay $12 or more to also receive NEOVERSE, Thea 2: The Shattering, Fantasy General 2, and Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until May 30

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code LEGEND20 to save an extra 20% off of select purchases.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.