Weekend PC Download Deals for May 21: The Epic MEGA Sale begins

You haven't truly made it as a PC gaming retailer until you've started throwing the seasonal blowout sale. It's been a while since Epic Games has put most of its catalog up at a nice discount. That's changing this weekend, because the Epic MEGA Sale has begun! You're going to find amazing deals on Outriders, Cyberpunk 2077, the Kingdom Hearts games, Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hades, and many more. Don't forget that you can also pick up Epic Coupons to help you during later sales, too.
Elsewhere, Steam has been watching PDXCON Remixed and has big discounts on Paradox Interactive games, as well as several free weekend trials. Origin has Knockout City free for its first ten days of release. Blizzard is taking advantage of its Overwatch 2 livestream by offering the original game for half price. Green Man Gaming is continuing its Birthday Sale. The Humble Store's Spring Sale is over, but there are some fabulous deals on Square Enix action games and there's a nice Bandai Namco Humble Bundle available. Last, but not least, GOG.com is celebrating 10 years of The Witcher 2 with discounts across the full Witcher franchise. (Also, Cyberpunk 2077. It's not The Witcher… is it ever not The Witcher, but it's on sale, as well.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- NBA 2K21 - FREE until 5/27
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Epic MEGA Sale
- Outriders - $44.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld Soulstorm - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $33.49 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $27.99 (30% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $27.99 (30% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic MEGA Sale. Don't forget to claim your $10 Epic Coupon!
- PDXCON 2021 Sale
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tyranny Gold Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $13.74 (75% off)
- Surviving the Aftermath - $18.74 (25% off)
- Surviving Mars - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands [Steam] - $11.99 (76% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete [Steam] - $8.99 (64% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.85 (46% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.08 (39% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $18.44 (38% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (53% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.20 (59% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (40% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $6.90 (76% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $18.08 (39% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- PDXCON Sale
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Tyranny - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com PDXCON Sale.
- Spiritfarer - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mundaun - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $7.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $12.99 (35% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 (60% off)
- Spelunky - $2.99 (80% off)
- Creature in the Well - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Birthday Sale
- Outriders [Steam] - $36.89 (39% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $33.59 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $23.40 (61% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.27 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.59 (58% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $16.63 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $16.80 (58% off)
- Rage 2 - $15.12 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.39 (30% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $12.60 (58% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $10.00 (60% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale, sorted by year, for your convenience.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.04 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Thea: The Awakening. Pay more than the average $10.20 for Cultist Simulator and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. Pay $12 or more to also receive NEOVERSE, Thea 2: The Shattering, Fantasy General 2, and Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.
- Square Enix Spring into Action Sale
- Outriders [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause Collection [Steam] - $9.56 (89% off)
- Tabletop Sale
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dicey Dungeons [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cardpocalypse [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tabletop Sale.
- Strategy Sale
- Into the Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- They Are Billions [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Armello [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Strategy Sale.
Origin
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until May 30
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code LEGEND20 to save an extra 20% off of select purchases.
- Legendary Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $71.49 (35% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Outriders - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Surviving the Aftermath - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until May 23)
- Surviving Mars - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until May 23)
- Cities: Skylines - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until May 23)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Maquette - $15.99 (20% off)
- I Am Dead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $7.99 (60% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $36.00 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- F1 2020 - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until May 24 @ 10AM PT)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Beyond The Wire [Steam Early Access] - $22.74 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until May 24 @ 10AM PT)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - $12.49 (50% off)
- Curious Expedition 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition - $51.67 (69% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
