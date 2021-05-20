Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter & 5th anniversary stream run of show revealed Behaviour Interactive dropped a look at what fans can expect when it does its 5th year anniversary stream detailing the Resident Evil chapter next week.

Dead by Daylight fans have some incredible reveals to look forward to next week. Behaviour Interactive is getting ready to celebrate its 5th anniversary and with it, launch a Dead by Daylight Resident Evil collaborative chapter for the game. A stream was promised for late this May and now it’s right around the corner, so Behaviour recently shared a run of show for exactly what we can expect out of its upcoming anniversary stream.

Behaviour Interactive shared the official run of show for the Dead by Daylight 5th Year Anniversary Stream via the Dead by Daylight Twitter on May 19, 2021. Teased back in mid-April ahead of Resident Evil Village’s launch, Dead by Daylight is getting a Resident Evil chapter of collaborative content. In the past, in matters such as Silent Hill or Stranger Things, this meant a new killer, new survivor, new perks for both, and a new map. On May 25, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET when the Anniversary Stream goes live, we’ll see for ourselves exactly what kind of content the new chapter includes.

Come for the Resident Evil Chapter reveal, stay for the party. pic.twitter.com/5XDPpAXoaU — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 19, 2021

What we know for certain is that the Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil chapter content isn’t the only thing we’ll see during Dead by Daylight’s 5th Anniversary Stream. The entire run of show of topics set to be presented during the show can be found below.

5 Years of Dead by Daylight

Resident Evil Chapter Reveal

Year 6 Roadmap

The Realm Beyond Update

Live Designs

5th Anniversary Celebrations

With all of these events planned during the livestream, it will be a chance to not only see the Resident Evil content coming to Dead by Daylight, but also see a tease of what lies in store for the game afterwards. With The Realm Beyond updates continuing to improve older content in the game alongside the new stuff, we’re just as interested to see what gets the polish next.

Stay tuned as Behaviour Interactive goes live with its Dead by Daylight 5th Anniversary Stream on May 25. We’ll have all the details and reveals covered here at Shacknews.