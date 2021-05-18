Latinx in Gaming CONEXION virtual career fair coming in June The Latinx in Gaming CONEXION virtual career fair will aim to support and aid Latinx candidates in entering the gaming industry.

Not everyone around the world has a fair and equal opportunity to pursue a career in the gaming industry. It can be tough to find an in route or get the resources you need to get your foot in the door. Latinx in Gaming is one such group that recognizes this in regards to the needs and wants of various Latin American individuals looking to get into gaming. To this end, the Latinx in Gaming CONEXION virtual career fair has been announced for late June to lend top and would-be Latinx candidates a hand.

The Latinx in Gaming organization announced the CONEXION virtual career fair via the org’s Twitter on May 17, 2021. Coming on June 25 and June 26, 2021, the Latinx in Gaming CONEXION event will feature a virtual career fair aimed at directing Latinx candidates in their employment efforts in the gaming industry. The priority of the event will be to connect top candidates with companies that are also taking part in CONEXION. However, the event will also provide resume reviews, career advice, and portfolio critiques to aid potential workers and candidates.

ANNOUNCING: CONEXION, a virtual career fair helping match top Latinx candidates with amazing companies, being held on June 25th & 26th, 2021.



The fair will provide industry resume reviews, career advice, portfolio critiques & so much more! Be on the lookout for updates soon. ☀ pic.twitter.com/O2G44EFi1B — Latinx in Gaming (@LatinosinGaming) May 17, 2021

Latinx in Gaming has been around for quite some time. For years now, the team at LiG has made it their mission to “provide a centralized hub for all Latinx Gaming events, projects and communities” which includes boosting Latinx content creators and developers, providing a large database of contacts, information, and resources, and creating a network of mentorship that guides hopeful candidates on the proper path to work and success in various fields of the industry. The group has been active in various events and measures to boost this cause, including panels and presentations such as at TwitchCon.

With CONEXION, Latinx in Gaming will take a focused approach to aiding Latinx gaming industry candidates in hopefuls. To learn more, donate, or connect with the resources Latinx in Gaming provides, be sure to head to the organization’s website and stay tune for further information on CONEXION leading up to its late June launch.