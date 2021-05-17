ShackStream: Indie-licious is better than scrap in Retro Machina As a faulty robot in a utopian society, we have no choice but to achieve perfection in Retro Machina on today's Indie-licious.

It’s not easy being perfect. It’s even harder when you’re imperfect among the perfect. And the absolute worst is when you’re imperfect among the perfect and the beings that can help you fit in are long gone. Utopia isn’t all its cracked up to be in Retro Machina, but we’re going to have to traverse it to be our best selves on today’s Indie-licious.

Retro Machina comes to us from developer Orbit Studio and publisher Super.com. Having recently come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam, Retro Machina tells the story of the city of Endeavor, the last human city built to be staffed by a collective of perfect robots. Unfortunately, all traces of humans have disappeared and when you’re an imperfect robot in Endeavor, you go out with the trash. When one junked robot doesn’t quite get fully scrapped, it goes on an adventure to be fixed, but in a city without humans, who will fix it?

Join us as we seek the path back to perfection in today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Are we imperfect or is the world around us simply asking too much? We’ll find out the price of our robotic place in utopia as Indie-licious goes live with Retro Machina shortly.