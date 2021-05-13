ShackStream: Remnant: From the Ashes giveaway & 4K gameplay with the devs [Updated] We're playing Remnant: From the Ashes with the devs following its next-gen upgrade today! Watch and you could score a Complete Edition key for the game.

Updated (5/13/2021 @ 5 p.m. PT): As clarified on the Remnant: From the Ashes stream today, the Resolution Mode in the next-gen upgrade update actually runs in 4K 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Reason to rejoice!

Original Story: In case you missed it earlier today, Remnant: From the Ashes got a sweet new upgrade. The latest patch for the game introduced a next-gen performance upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s a free patch that is available as of today and in celebration of its launch, we’ll be getting together with Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games to play the game in all of its 4K glory. Don’t have the game? Then you’ll especially want to tune in because you could get hooked up with a free download key for Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition.

Gunfire Games released the next-gen upgrade for Remnant: From the Ashes on May 13, 2021. This update for the game brings a 1080p 60FPS mode to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 and a 4K 30FPS mode on Xbox Series X and PS5

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET as we play the PS5 version of the updated game with Perfect World Entertainment PR manager Brad Crespo and Gunfire Games Principal Designer Nicolas Fikac.

Stay tuned during our stream today because if you’re paying attention, you could get your hands on a free PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox One/Series X/S digital key for Remant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition, which includes the base game and both the Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 DLCs. We’ll be giving away 10 PlayStation and 10 Xbox keys on stream as we play. You can also just stop by, shoot the breeze, and ask questions about the game with the devs if you so wish.

As always, we'd like to thank everyone who stops by to enjoy ShackStream projects like this. Your support and participation makes these streams all the more worthwhile.

The Root awaits in Remnant: From the Ashes and with the update, it’s looking better than ever. Tune in and join us as we fight the good fight and give away keys for the game shortly.