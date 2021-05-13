Remnant: From the Ashes Performance Upgrade Patch gameplay shows off 4K boss battles The new Remnant patch available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launches today, bringing 4K 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS options to the game.

Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes was already a pretty great game. Through the base game launched in 2019 and was an excellent quality roguelite shooter back then, it has since been supported with further content to continue to add value to its overall experience. Today, it gets another big boost and this one is entirely free. The latest Remnant: From the Ashes patch provides an upgrade that makes it capable of taking advantage of next-gen console hardware, bringing 4K resolution support to the game if you so wish.

Gunfire Games launched the next-gen upgrade patch for Remnant: From the Ashes on May 13, 2021, as previously announced. Specifically affecting copies of the game played on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the patch brings two new options to the game. You can either play in 1080p at 60FPS or boost the game to a stunning 4K that runs at a stable 30FPS (Xbox Series S excluded from 4K). You can have a look at the 4K mode in the gameplay video just below.

Whether you have just the base game of Remnant: From the Ashes, the added DLC such as Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923, or got it all bundled in the Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, this next-gen upgrade is free to all players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the base game having taken the Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019 and quite a bit of quality DLC having released since in the form of Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923, Remnant: From the Ashes has already proven itself time and time again to be a game well worth the experience, especially with friends to join in the fun.

With the Remnant: From the Ashes next-gen upgrade patch now out and available, it’s all the more reason to jump in and fight the Root, whether you’re returning to the battle or starting it for the first time. Haven’t played Remnant: From the Ashes? Stay tuned. We may have something very special just for you coming today.