Rumor: Next-gen PSVR headset to offer 4K resolution, haptic feedback The new headset would be a major upgrade over the existing product, from display to controllers.

If the latest rumors surrounding the next-gen PSVR headset are accurate, Sony plans on having its products at the bleeding edge of consumer VR technology. The new headset reportedly has a 4K resolution, foveated rendering capability, and the ability to provide haptic feedback to players.

This new report comes by way of UploadVR. The outlet has collected information from multiple sources that point to the new PSVR headset offering “a resolution of 4000×2080 pixels (2000×2040 per eye), a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering.”

The current PSVR headset.

The original PSVR headset only offered a per-eye resolution of 960x1080, no support for foveated rendering, and no physical IPD adjustment. Recent Sony patents pertaining to haptic feedback systems mounted on a headset have also led to speculation that the next-gen PSVR hardware will make use of some sort of haptic feedback.

The new headset will reportedly track a set of updated hand controllers via cameras integrated into the device. Sony has previously commented that the next-gen PSVR controllers will offer control sticks with finger positioning sensors and resistive triggers similar to what was seen with the PS5 DualSense gamepad.

This new headset will use a wired USB Type-C connection to interface with the PS5 (which features a handy USB Type-C port on the front of its chassis). No release date has been discussed, though the product is not expected to hit shelves until after 2021.