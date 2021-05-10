ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 85 Jump into more Super Metroid tonight.

As we make our way closer to the 100th episode of the Stevetendo show, there have been plenty of memories along the way. Who could forget how much Soda Popinski got inside my head in Punch-Out!!? Who doesn’t remember how much of a challenge the fighters of Super Punch-Out!! were?

One of the better memories was getting to play Final Fantasy 3 for the first time as well as celebrating the anniversaries of Super Mario, Legend of Zelda and the Shacknews site. That being said, strap in for some Super Metroid on the program tonight. Exploring the underwater depths of Maridia is our next plan of attack during the playthorugh and it's easy to get lost. There has been a lot of progress made during the adventure thus far but the challenge is only going to get tougher.Jump in at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT to help explore the galaxy with Samus Aran.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Monday. You'll want to keep an eye out for Link's Awakening and Chrono Trigger during the program.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.